Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.15.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 18,034 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,675.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,678.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 17,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $46,200.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,687,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,837.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,675.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,678.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 136,127 shares of company stock worth $369,489 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

