bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
bebe stores Price Performance
Shares of BEBE opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.15.
bebe stores Company Profile
