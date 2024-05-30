bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

bebe stores Price Performance

Shares of BEBE opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

