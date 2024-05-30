Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. Belden has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $35,403,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 224,486 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 209,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

