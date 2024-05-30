Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 26,023 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 26,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $22,640.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,093,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLBY Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBY

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.