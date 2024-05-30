Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 26,023 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 26,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $22,640.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,093,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PLBY Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.01.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBY
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PLBY Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.