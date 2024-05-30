BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Up 474.9% in May

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 474.9% from the April 30th total of 290,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

