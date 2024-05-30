Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.87

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 150909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVS

Bioventus Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $29,865.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,334.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $80,435. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 66.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.