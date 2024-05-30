Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.18 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,348.09 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $68,411.55 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $468.05 or 0.00684163 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00064189 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00091354 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,705,575 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
