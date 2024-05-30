BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $848.06 million and $1.19 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $68,288.62 or 0.99917255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010990 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00114697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003820 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

