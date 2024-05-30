Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.72 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $67,978.73 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,339.54 billion and $26.72 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.61 or 0.00687876 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00059139 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00091739 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,705,290 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
