Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 18.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BITF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 18,964,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,175,336. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $897.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

