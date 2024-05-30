Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $2.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.25. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

BITF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,438,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,121,141. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 561,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 3,667,681 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

