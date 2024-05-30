Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Shares of BLBX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 48.30% and a negative net margin of 125.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

