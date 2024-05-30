BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $775.80 and last traded at $775.85. Approximately 102,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 601,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $781.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $787.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $785.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

