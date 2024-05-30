BlackRock Sustainable American Income Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BRSA traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 197.50 ($2.52). 86,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,467. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 52 week low of GBX 172.50 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 207 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.28. The company has a market cap of £151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,658.71 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Solomon Soquar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($26,181.35). Insiders own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

