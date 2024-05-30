BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.54

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 885717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 837,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after purchasing an additional 202,534 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 217,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

