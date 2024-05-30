BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.54

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 885717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
