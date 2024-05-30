Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 526,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,699,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Blend Labs Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 464,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

