Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Down 48.4% in May

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCSA remained flat at $11.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,010. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

