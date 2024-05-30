Blue Owl Capital Co. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of OBDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 1,230,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.70.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

