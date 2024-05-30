Blue Owl Capital Co. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 83.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of NYSE OBDC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 1,230,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,060. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

