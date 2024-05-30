BMO Canadian Dividend ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZDV traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,373. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.42 and a 52 week high of C$20.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.71.

