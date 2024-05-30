BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE ZRE traded down C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,570. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.82 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.37.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.