BNB Market Cap Hits $88.04 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $596.55 or 0.00877841 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $88.04 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,454 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,535.062511. The last known price of BNB is 601.49404129 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2172 active market(s) with $1,718,341,899.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.