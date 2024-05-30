Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Increased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 69,400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.74. 1,091,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average of $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.