Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 1,449 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,987,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,779,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,027,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,088,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.78. The stock had a trading volume of 504,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,447. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

