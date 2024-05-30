Boston Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 2,588 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,741. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
