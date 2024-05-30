Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.9% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $25,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $256.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $845,787. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

