Boston Family Office LLC Has $20.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,450,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ecolab by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.30. 319,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,900. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.54. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

