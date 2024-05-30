Boston Family Office LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $435,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $815.64. 1,074,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,192. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $422.06 and a 1 year high of $820.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $767.87 and its 200-day moving average is $697.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

