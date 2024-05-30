Boston Family Office LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,294. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $85.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

