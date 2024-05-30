Boston Family Office LLC Has $7.39 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,169,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $108.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,835. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

