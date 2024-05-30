Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $818.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,820. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $501.59 and a 12-month high of $819.50. The company has a market capitalization of $363.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $747.18 and a 200-day moving average of $701.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.