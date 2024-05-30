Boston Family Office LLC Sells 12,910 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,076,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,122,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $88,608,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.59. 8,081,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,034,786. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

