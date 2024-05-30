Boston Family Office LLC Sells 170 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $84.47 on Thursday, hitting $646.65. 3,360,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $745.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $526.11 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,548. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

