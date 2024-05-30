Boston Family Office LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 352,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 24,156,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,870,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.42. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,975 shares of company stock worth $313,834 in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

