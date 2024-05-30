Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
Brenmiller Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $13.75.
About Brenmiller Energy
