Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Brenmiller Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

