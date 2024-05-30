Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bridge Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

BRDG opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BRDG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

