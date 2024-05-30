Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Down 36.4% in May

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,449. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

