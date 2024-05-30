Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) PT at $27.63

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th.

DQ stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.32. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

