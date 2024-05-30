Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $17.91

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $26,995,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.