Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$50.61

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLC. Cormark dropped their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Stelco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stelco

Stelco Trading Down 3.5 %

Stelco Announces Dividend

STLC opened at C$42.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$32.93 and a 12 month high of C$51.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.