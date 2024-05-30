Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) PT at $11.83

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

