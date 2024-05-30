Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BPYPP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 6,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.