Brookstone Opportunities ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:BAMO)

Brookstone Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Brookstone Opportunities ETF Price Performance
BAMO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. Brookstone Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $28.72.
About Brookstone Opportunities ETF
