Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2495 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BAMU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
