Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.35-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $10.48-11.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.61 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.750 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL traded up $38.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.94. 2,116,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,650. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $241.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average of $192.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.70.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

