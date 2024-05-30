Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.35-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $10.48-11.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.61 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.750 EPS.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
NYSE:BURL traded up $38.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.94. 2,116,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,650. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $241.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average of $192.57.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BURL
Insider Activity at Burlington Stores
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Smart for Life Stock is Not a Smart Buy: Target for Short Sellers
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AMC Entertainment: Time to Take Step Back Into This Meme Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.