Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to $2.32-2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.70.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $200.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.