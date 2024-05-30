Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 402,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BNR stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 2,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 121.79%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

