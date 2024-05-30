Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Buys $319,600.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.85. 4,696,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,648. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 150,795 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.