Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Caleres Trading Down 4.5 %

CAL traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. 46,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,907. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $795,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,538. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

