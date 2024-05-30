Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Short Interest Update

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, an increase of 547.1% from the April 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLDI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calidi Biotherapeutics

Shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

