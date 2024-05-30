Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Short Interest Update

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, an increase of 547.1% from the April 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLDI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on CLDI
Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calidi Biotherapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calidi Biotherapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Buy Alert: A Chronically Undervalued Cruise Stock with 50% Upside
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.